GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Goldsboro men have been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after a man was taken to the hospital following a crash on Monday.

Goldsboro police responded just after 3 p.m. to the 3100 block of Central Heights Road in reference to a report of shots fired and a vehicle crash. Officers found the vehicle wreck and a 23-year-old man trapped inside. He was removed from the vehicle by members of the Goldsboro Fire Department and transported to UNC Health Waye.

Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle firing shots at the vehicle that eventually crashed. On Wednesday, officials said a traffic stop led to the arrest of two suspects. Mikell Vito Wright, 22, and Isaiah Jaiquan Benton-Lofton, 18, were arrested on Wednesday in the 700 block of Force Road.

Both were arrested and taken to the Wayne County Jail. Their charges include:

Mikell Vito Wright, 22, Goldsboro

1 Count Attempted 1st-Degree Murder

$500,000 secured bond

Isaiah Jaiquan Benton-Lofton, 18

1 Count Attempted 1st-Degree Murder

3 Counts Discharge Firearm Into Occupied Vehicle

$750,000 secured bond

Both subjects will have a first appearance in court on June 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.