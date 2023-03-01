BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men are facing drug charges in Carteret County after an investigation by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and Morehead City Police Department.

Milton Devon Williams, 45, who has addresses in Newport and Havelock, has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine; two counts of selling cocaine; two counts of delivering cocaine; two counts of manufacturing cocaine; two counts of conspiring to sell/deliver cocaine; eight counts of trafficking cocaine; two counts of conspiring to traffic cocaine; and four counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for storing controlled substances. Williams is currently on federal probation. He was jailed under a $1,250,000 secured bond.

Kuwain Omar Greene, 28, of Newport, has been charged with four counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine; four counts of selling cocaine; four counts of delivering cocaine; four counts of manufacturing cocaine; three counts of conspiring to sell/deliver cocaine; four counts of trafficking cocaine; conspiring to traffic cocaine; and five counts of maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for storing controlled substances. He was jailed under a $1,400,000 secured bond.

Raw video of Wednesday’s press conference

“It doesn’t matter what drugs they’re selling, if they’re selling drugs, they’re dangerous drugs, they’re destroying our society,” Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said during Wednesday’s press conference. “And they’re breaking the law. And we are bound and determined to catch as many as we can, and put them exactly where they need to be in the jail.”

According to a Carteret County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies in the fall of 2022 learned that Greene was selling controlled substances in Carteret County. Deputies conducted several controlled purchases of cocaine from Greene. During the investigation, detectives identified Williams as Greene’s supplier. Deputies then conducted controlled purchases from Greene and Williams, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, deputies from Carteret and Craven counties and Morehead City police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle Williams was driving in Craven County. During the stop, officers seized more than 404 grams (14.4 ounces) of “suspected powder cocaine.”

In total detectives seized more than 450 grams (16 ounces) of suspected powder cocaine from both suspects during the investigation.

Both Williams and Greene have had their first appearances in Carteret County District Court. Both have served prison sentences for previous drug convictions.



