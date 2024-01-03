JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were shot and killed and a third was injured Wednesday evening at a business outside of Jacksonville.

Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded at 5:19 p.m. to a 911 call of a shooting at 53 Mini Mart and Tobacco at 3458 Burgaw Highway. They found the two men, who were pronounced dead at the scene. A third man was transported to the hospital. His current status was unclear Wednesday night.

Thomas said there was a potential suspect who was not in custody and that it was an isolated incident not involving the business.

There were also a number of witnesses helping in the investigation, which continued into Wednesday night.