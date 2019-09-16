Two men wounded in drive-by shooting in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said two men were hospitalized after they were wounded in a drive-by shooting on Sunday afternoon.



The OCSO said at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a reported drive-by shooting on Myna Drive in the Gum Branch Road area of Jacksonville.



Deputies found two male victims with possibly life-threatening gunshot wounds at the scene.



Daqaun Torres-Huff, age 22 of Myna Drive, and Steven Lamar Lewis, age 21 of Carole Drive, were both transported by EMS to the Naval Trauma Center at Camp Lejeune. One of the injured individuals was later transferred to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



Witnesses described a light-colored midsize SUV as the possible suspect vehicle.



Deputies said the victims were apparently targeted, and the shooting is not believed to be a random act.



Deputies said they have not confirmed a motive for the shooting, but more information on this case will be released as it becomes available.



Detectives are currently working leads on the shootings, and are asking anyone with information to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113, or contact Detective Curlee at 910-989-4074, email Michael_curlee@onslowcountync.gov, or call Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.



Please refer to case 2019-13486 when calling.