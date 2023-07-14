AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month drug investigation led to the arrest of two men from Aurora. one who officials said was a main supplier of fentanyl and methamphetamine to the Beaufort County area.

On July 13, deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bobby Lee Moore Jr., 43, of Aurora. Deputies learned through citizen complaints and interviews that Moore was the main supplier of fentanyl and methamphetamine to the Beaufort County area.

Also arrested was Patrick Denell Grimes.

Moore was charged with Trafficking in Opium or Heroin(Fentanyl), possession with intent to sell/deliver Methamphetamine, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep and Sell Controlled Substances and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was placed in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $500,000 cash-only bond. Additional drug charges for Moore are expected, officials said.

Grimes was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, PWISD Schedule II (Fentanyl), Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Felony Maintaining a Dwelling to Keep and Sell Controlled Substances. Grimes was confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $135,000 secured bond.

In May, deputies began their investigation by organizing controlled purchases of dangerous drugs and conducting surveillance on Moore and others involved in his drug operation. On July 13 at 8 am, deputies along with assistance from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and members of the National Guard Counter Drug Program conducted two separate search warrants in the Edward and Aurora area of Beaufort County.

Both Grimes and Moore’s homes were searched. During the search warrants, deputies took Moore into custody and located 143 grams of methamphetamine, nine grams of fentanyl, three guns and approximately $11,000.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests are likely.