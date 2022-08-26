TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-month investigation that stretched into South Carolina resulted in five arrests of suspects on drug-related charges.

Jones County Sheriff Matt Wineman said in a press release that Jeremy Pittman and Michael Price were arrested on July 1 during a traffic stop. Deputies stopped their vehicle and found 225 grams of meth, approximately two grams of fentanyl, $9,000 and a gun.

The stop led to a two-month investigation that included the FBI, Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and Kinston Police Department.

A search by Jones County deputies and the FBI of Price’s home found five more guns, one of which was stolen, and a large amount of ammo. A further investigation by officials determined Price was planning to have a trip with other people out of the state to purchase meth while he was still in jail after the July 1 arrest.

On Aug. 18, a 36-hour operation resulted in the arrest of Kimberly Gray and Daren Tallman of Cove City and Corey Warren of Hobucken.

“I personally would like to thank everyone that was involved,” Wineman said in a press release. “The conclusion of this investigation kept 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine off the streets of Eastern North Carolina. Investigations such as these require long hours, good working relationships with other agencies and offices, and last but not least, sacrifices from the agents, deputies and officers involved. Their dedication and willingness to ‘Cowboy Up’ when the job demands it makes what we do possible.”

Below is more information on those arrested along with their charges.