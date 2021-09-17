Two more charged after escaped inmate captured in South Carolina

Left to right: Kenneth Hall, Bradley Johnston, and Amanda Newland (From: Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said two additional people were charged after an escaped inmate was captured Wednesday.

We previously reported that Bradley Scott Johnston, 34, of Gaffney, was on day 15 of his 90-day sentence for driving under suspension Tuesday when he ran from his work detail on Hetty Hill Street.

Spartanburg County deputies observed a potential vehicle that Johnston was possibly in around the Spartanburg and Cherokee County line near Interstate 85 and SC Highway 110 Wednesday.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on Corona Drive, the suspect pulled over then sped off resulting in a chase on SC 11 to Twin Bridge Road.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office took over the chase on Old Post Road. Johnston dropped off a passenger near Old Post Road and Twin Bridge Road.

According to deputies, the chase ended along Ellis Ferry Road where Johnston jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the woods.

Johnston was captured in the woods around 11 a.m.

Deputies said the passenger was Johnston’s sister, Amanda Lynn Newland, 38, of Gaffney. She was arrested and taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center. Newland was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.

Deputies arrested another suspect who was involved with the escapee.

Kenneth Wayne Hall, 48, of Gaffney was arrested for accessory after the fact to a felony and furnishing contraband to a prisoner.