BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two more people in a murder case from March.

Officials said Jason Allen Porter, 42, and Amanda Alice Blanton, 33, both of Newport, were arrested Thursday by deputies. Both have been charged with an open count of murder in the death of Daniel Andrew Brisson, 46, in March.

Porter is currently serving an active prison sentence for probation violations in the New Hanover Department of Corrections and was transported to Carteret County for his first appearance. He was given no bond.

Blanton is currently in the Craven County jail pending numerous drug charges and was transported to Carteret County for her first appearance. She was also given no bond.

Clauson, 20, of Newport, was arrested on March 21 in the murder investigation. He remains in the Carteret County Jail under no bond. Clauson is the same man who went missing in 2001, prompting a massive search of the Croatan National Forest. He was found in the forest eight days later.

On March 21, officials with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and the NC State Highway Patrol said Brisson’s body was found around 5:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Harris Road. A passerby stopped and called 911 after finding the body on the road.

Officials said the three suspects are accused of acting in concert by intentionally injecting methamphetamine and fentanyl into Brisson’s before dumping his body out of a vehicle on Harris Street.