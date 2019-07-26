Man charged after 2 NC SBI agents hurt in explosion in Sampson County

DUNN, N.C. –

UPDATE (WNCN): A man has been arrested and charged after two North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Bomb Squad agents were injured in an explosion Friday morning in Sampson County, according to SBI officials.

Sampson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Marcus Smith told CBS 17 the incident all began Thursday around lunchtime when deputies initiated a stop at U.S. Route 13 at U.S. Route 421 for speeding.

A K-9 alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle.

Deputies found explosive devices inside the vehicle and took the driver, 33-year-old Jimmy Tyndall, into custody.

The explosive devices — Smith said there were three of them — found in the passenger side of Tyndall’s vehicle was safely disposed of by the SBI Bomb Squad.

Investigators went to Tyndall’s residence on JV Farm Road where they reported seeing bomb-making materials in plain view. Nearby homes were evacuated, Smith said.

A search warrant was obtained and executed Thursday evening at Tyndall’s home.

Once authorities got to the home on JV Farm Road in Dunn, they located bomb-making materials in a cabin on the property behind the home.

Once the materials were located, the SBI’s bomb squad was called in.

On Thursday night, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Timothy Luper and Special Agent Brian Joy were in Sampson County helping the sheriff’s office with the search, which stretched into Friday morning, SBI officials said.

According to authorities, while the agents were “conducting a render safe mission,” an explosion occurred and both men were injured.

A neighbor told CBS 17 they heard an explosion on Tyndall’s property around 12 a.m. Friday but didn’t think anything of it because Tyndall has a cannon and often fired off rounds at his home.

Joy was airlifted to the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill for treatment. Luper was also taken to the burn center for treatment, but not via LifeFlight.

Joy is listed in critical condition and Luper is currently in stable condition, according to the SBI.

No deputies were injured in the explosion, Smith said.

Tyndall is facing seven charges in connection with the traffic stop and explosion.

Tyndall is charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of mephedrone, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

He is being held in the Sampson County Detention Center under a $151,000 secured bond.

