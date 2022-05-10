DOVER, N.C (WNCT) – Two New Bern residents are wanted in connection for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Mother’s Day.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of 300 Biddle Road in Dover. When deputies arrived, they found damage to the residence and a vehicle. A family pet was also struck by gunfire but survived.

Through interviews, the Criminal Investigation Bureau was able to identify a 2017 blue color Ford SUV as the suspect vehicle involved in the shooting.

Investigators working on the case issued a Be on the Look Out (BOLO) for the suspect vehicle and the New Bern Police Department located the vehicle in New Bern.

Based on multiple interviews conducted and evidence collected during the investigation, Monique Walker, 27, of Karen Drive New Bern, N.C. was charged with felony shooting into an occupied property, felony animal cruelty, felony conspiracy, and damage to property.

Warrants have been issued for, Maurice Steele, 25, of Karen Drive New Bern, N.C. for felony shooting into an occupied property, felony animal cruelty, felony conspiracy, and damage to property.

Warrants have been issued for, Marquis Raquan Berry, 25, of Trent Court New Bern, N.C. for felony shooting into an occupied property, felony animal cruelty, felony conspiracy, and damage to property.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Maurice Steele or Marquis Berry you are asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357, or the New Bern Police Communications at 252-633-2020