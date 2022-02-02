Two New Bern residents arrested on drug-related charges

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested two New Bern residents who are now facing drug-related charges.

During a vehicle search on Tuesday, deputies located more than 40 grams of methamphetamine. The driver of the vehicle, Antonio Dominic Dixon, 47, of New Bern and Tammy Renne Lee, 35, both of New Bern, have been charged with trafficking and methamphetamine possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dixion and Lee were being held in the Craven County Confinement Facility, each on a $500,000 secured bond.