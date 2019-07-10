Two Onslow County men arrested on child sex charges

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)

Two Onslow County men were arrested on Tuesday and face child sex charges in two separate cases, investigators say.

In the first case, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) Special Victims’ Unit (SVU) assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Sexual Exploitation Task Force with an investigation and execution of a search warrant at the home of Matthew James Jones, age 55, of Stillwood Circle in Jacksonville.



At Jones’ home, agents seized computer devices containing photos and videos of child pornography.

Jones was arrested without incident and was charged with 4 counts of Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and 4 counts of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.



Jones was taken to the Onslow County Detention Center, where he was released on bond.



Authorities say they are continuing to examine evidence in the case against Jones, and anyone with information on this case should contact OCSO Det. Johnston at 910-989-4047, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, and refer to case 2019010096 when calling.

In the second case, OCSO deputies responded to a call about a domestic argument between a female caller and her boyfriend, Robert Daniel Wagner, age 33, of Avon Drive in Hubert.



Deputies responding to that call discovered Wagner had inappropriately touched and photographed children known to him.



Wagner was arrested on-site and charged with 1 count of Third Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, and 1 count of Indecent Liberties with a Child.



Wagner is being held in the Onslow County Detention Center on bond.

Investigators say they are still examining evidence in the case against Wagner, and anyone with information on this case should contact OCSO Det. Kensington at 910-989-4029, or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273, and refer to case 2019010099 when calling.