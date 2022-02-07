Two out-of-state men facing drug charges in Beaufort County

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men from out of state are facing drug charges in Beaufort County.

On Jan. 19, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Dennis Allen Meeks, 43, of 135 Belle Flower Way in Milner, Ga., and Matthew Greaney, 30, of 34 Wadleigh Pond Road in Alfred, Maine. They were charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Psilocybin Mushrooms a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver THC Delta 9 Edibles a Schedule VI Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The two were arrested after investigators witnessed the suspects using drugs in the parking lot of the rest area in Chocowinity. Investigators approached and conducted a search of them and their vehicle. They found found marijuana, Psilocybin Mushrooms, Methamphetamine, THC Delta 9 Edibles, THC Delta 9 Wax, digital scales and plastic bags.

Meeks and Greaney were confined in the Beaufort County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.