PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people for theft on May 18.

Amy Raynor and Jarard Minor, both from Oriental, were arrested for stealing air conditioner units from stores and homes. They broke into 12 places, including churches in the area, in about a month.

Raynor, 37 years old, was charged with 14 counts of Felony Injury to Property to Obtain Nonferrous Metals and 14 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny. Minor, 40 years old, was charged with the same crimes.

Both Raynor and Minor were taken to the Pamlico County Detention Center and put under a $100,000 secured bond.