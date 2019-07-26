Two people arrested on cocaine charges after Winterville drug bust

Pitt Co., NC

Two Pitt County residents were arrested and charged for allegedly selling cocaine after deputies searched a home in Winterville on Wednesday.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says, 2 months ago, detectives started a drug investigation based on a tip from Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers.

As part of the investigation, on Wednesday, detectives served a search warrant for a home on Patton Circle in Winterville.

Inside the home, investigators found and seized illegal drugs, drug paraphernalia, cash, and a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine to hold extra ammunition.

Deputies arrested two people inside the home: Brandon Karl Bryant, age 25, of Allen Drive in Ayden, and Ikea Jahne Scott, age 27, of Patton Circle in Winterville.

Bryant was charged with 3 counts Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, 3 counts Felony Maintain Dwelling/Vehicle/Place for Controlled Substances, and 1 count Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

He was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 bond, and was released the same day with help from a bail bondsman.

Scott was charged with 1 count Felony Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, 1 count Felony Maintain Dwelling/Vehicle/Place for Controlled Substances, and 1 count Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

She was booked into the Pitt County Detention Center under a $15,000 bond and was also released the same day with help from a bail bondsman.

Detectives say this investigation continues and more charges are expected against both suspects.

