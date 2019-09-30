Live Now
Two people arrested on drug charges after traffic stop in Holly Ridge

Holly Ridge, NC Police

HOLLY RIDGE, NC (WNCT) – The Holly Ridge Police Department said officers arrested two people on drug charges after they were stopped for speeding on Sunday.

Police said at about 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, an HRPD officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on US Highway 17.

As the officer approached the vehicle he could smell marijuana and alcohol odors coming from inside the vehicle.

The officer conducted a search of the vehicle and found heroin, cocaine, and an open alcoholic drink inside the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver, Clyde A. Pettis Jr., age 39, of Corena Avenue in Maysville, was arrested and charged with:

Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sale Deliver Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Marijuana
2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Open Container of Alcohol
Driving While Impaired
Driving While License Revoked
Speeding at 72 MPH in a 55 MPH zone

Pettis Jr. was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $7,500.

The vehicle’s passenger, Jamie R. Brigman, age 42, of Springer Road in Wilmington, was arrested and charged with:

Possession With Intent to Manufacture Sale Deliver Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Marijuana
2 counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Open Container

Brigman was placed in the Onslow County Detention Center on a bond of $6,000.

