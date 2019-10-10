Two people charged with drug trafficking in Nash County

NASH COUNTY, NC (WNCT) – Nash County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged two people with drug trafficking after deputies found heroin in their vehicle during a traffic stop.



On October 9 at 5:15 p.m., deputies and members of the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force stopped a vehicle on US 64 Alternate at NC 231 for traffic violations.



During the vehicle stop, and based on probable cause, deputies searched the vehicle and found 40 bricks of heroin under the driver’s seat.

Tyrone Foreman, 31, of Rocky Mount, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Heroin, and one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances.



Foreman received a $100,000 bond and was taken to the Nash County Jail, where he was released after posting bond.

Jasmine Watson, 21, of Rocky Mount, was arrested and charged with two counts of Trafficking in Opium/Opiate/Heroin, and one felony count of Maintaining a Vehicle/Dwelling/Place for Use, Storage, or Sale of Controlled Substances.



Watson received a $100,000 bond and was taken to the Nash County Jail.



Both suspects were scheduled to have their first court appearance on Thursday in Nashville District Court.

Agencies involved in this investigation included the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tar River Regional Drug Task Force.