KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were charged with gun-related crimes in Kinston on Thursday.

Kinston Police Department’s Violent Crime Action Team saw a vehicle that was illegally parked on Stroud Avenue. When officers approached the vehicle, the occupants tried to hide some items in their possession, police said.

KPD conducted a safety frisk and found three guns, two of which had been stolen, and one that had been altered with an automatic switch.

Messiah Semndaia was charged with Carry Concealed Gun and Jamarion Vaughn was charged with Possession of a stolen gun. A 17-year-old was with them and was released to their parents. Officers will follow up with Juvenile Justices for possible charges relating to the 17-year-old.