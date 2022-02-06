Two people found dead in Havelock, two men taken in for questioning

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police are investigating an incident where they said two people were found dead Sunday afternoon. Two people have been taken in for questioning.

Police and EMS responded to an area near the corner of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive. Officers found a white female and a white male lying on the ground. Both were pronounced dead by EMS.

An eyewitness told officers a white male was seen getting into a pickup truck and driving away from the scene. A short time later, as officers were processing the crime scene, two men approached and spoke to officers. Police said one of the men was believed to be the person the eyewitness saw driving away from the crime scene earlier.

Both men were taken to the Havelock Police Department for questioning.

Investigators said they have spoken to District Attorney Scott Thomas and the N.C. SBI has been called to assist with the homicide investigation and crime scene. There is no threat to the public and it is believed to be an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no names are being released until next of kin have been notified and no charges have been filed at this time.

If anyone has information about this homicide investigation please contact the Havelock Police Department at 252-447-3212.