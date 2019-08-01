On Thursday, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said it arrested and charged two men on Tuesday who failed to register with the county as sex offenders as state law requires.
Investigators say James Arthur Acklin, age 62, of Greenville, and Jimmy Earl Williams, age 44, of Grimesland, were each released from the Pitt County Detention Center in July on unrelated charges.
Acklin had been in jail on charges of felony breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of burglary tools, but was released after he bonded out.
Williams had been in jail on a charge of violating a domestic violence protective order, and was released after he bonded out.
Deputies say both men failed to report their sex offender status and current home address to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office within 3 business days of their release from jail, as required by state law.
Both men were arrested again on July 30, on one count each of felony failure to register as sex offender, and placed in the Pitt County Detention Center on a bond of $25,000 each.
Investigators say Acklin remains in jail on a $25,000 bond, while Williams posted his bond and was released again.
Two Pitt County men arrested for failing to register as sex offenders
