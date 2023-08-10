GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office received a tip on August 8, regarding a stolen boat and trailer.

Investigators said the boat and trailer were stolen from Beaufort. Deputies found the stolen equipment near John Harris Lane. It was stripped of its parts. Detectives got a search warrant for the property and canvassed it along with NC Wildlife officers. The property belongs to Brandon Mahany, 42.

The boat, trailer and parts were recovered in addition to another boat stolen from Beaufort and a boat and trailer stolen from Morehead City.

Mahany and his roommate, William Mills, 52, confessed to the crimes, officials said. They were both arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Goods. Mahany was placed under a $10,000 bond and Mills was placed under a $2,500 bond. Both have since been released.

The case is still under investigation.