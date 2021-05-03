Two registered sex offenders charged with not reporting new addresses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two registered sex offenders were arrested by detectives from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office for failure to report new addresses.

On April 5, in two separate instances, detectives arrested Timothy Darnell Pope Jr., 25, of Greenville and Darryl Lamont Moye, 50, of Ayden. both were charged with one count each of failure to report new address-sex offender.

In Pope’s case, he removed his GPS tracking unit and was also charged with interfere with an electronic monitoring device. He was being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $115,000 secured bond on both charges and no bond for the probation/parole violation.

Moye was required to register his new address within three days of being released by the Pitt County Detention Center as required by North Carolina law. He was in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.