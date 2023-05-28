GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two robbery suspects have been arrested and are facing murder charges after Goldsboro police said the robbery of a business turned deadly.

Goldsboro police responded at 3:15 p.m. to the Family Dollar at 1403 Wayne Memorial Drive in reference to an armed robbery and a person who had been shot. Officers were advised that two men came into the business and shot the victim during the robbery.

The two suspects ran away but were found and taken into custody without incident. The victim, identified as Alexander Thomas, was found behind the register where he was working with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to UNC Health Wayne, where he died of his injuries.

The two suspects, Yiheim Quishown Fryar, 20, and Aaron Taiwan Coppedge, 24, were each charged with one count of Armed Robbery and an open count of Murder. Both suspects were taken before a Wayne County Magistrate and placed in the Wayne County Detention Center under no bond.