Two Rocky Mount men sentenced in federal court on drug trafficking charges

Conway, S.C. (WNCT) - A man who escaped from a North Carolina prison in 1996 was arrested Wednesday in Horry County, South Carolina, according to the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

According to the HCSO, a U.S. Marshals Service Task Force member at the Sheriff's Office arrested Stanley Lee Rogers at a home on Aynor, S.C. on Wednesday.

North Carolina investigators said Rogers was sentenced to 40 years in prison by a North Carolina judge for an armed robbery charge. Rogers escaped in 1996, about three years into his sentence, while working as an inmate mowing grass, investigators said.

Investigators say U.S. Marshals Service officials in Horry County, S.C. recently received information about Rogers from the task force office in Raleigh, North Carolina, which initiated the investigation that resulted in him being captured.

Law enforcement agents of the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, Myrtle Beach Police Department, and Horry County Police Department assisted in the arrest.