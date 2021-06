KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were shot, one of them killed, in an incident that happened Saturday afternoon in Kinston.

Lenoir County Public Information Officer Bryan Hanks said the incident happened around 4 p.m. at 405 Central Ave. in Kinston. There was no word on the status of the other person who was shot.

The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office had deputies and other officials on the scene Saturday evening conducting an investigation. No further details were released at this time.