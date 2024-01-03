GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Two suspects have been arrested and charged in a robbery that happened in September. One of the suspects is a teen already in jail on another charge.

Goldsboro police responded on Sept. 9 at 3:39 p.m. to a possible shots fired call in the 700 block of North Claiborne Street. Once on scene, officers made contact with the victim, who said he had been robbed and was not injured.

This case was forwarded to the Investigative Service Bureau for further investigation. Two suspects were identified: Xzavier Jaknowledge Mickens and a juvenile. On Nov. 2, charges were filed with Wayne County Juvenile Justice on the teen for robbery with a dangerous weapon. A warrant was secured on Xzavier Mickens for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The juvenile, who was not named due to his age, was already in jail and was served with his arrest warrant. Mickens was arrested on Dec. 28 with help from the Wilson Police Department.

Mickens had his first court appearance on Dec. 29 in Wayne County and received a secured bond of $375,000.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.