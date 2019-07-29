Two suspects charged in “Pink Lady Bandit” bank robberies in Ayden, Hamlet

The Charlotte Division of the FBI said Monday it has arrested two suspects on charges in four armed bank robberies in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.



The FBI says Circe Baez, age 35, and Alexis Morales, age 38, were arrested on Sunday at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites, located at 1408 West Sugar Creek Road in Charlotte.



Members of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team took the suspects into custody without incident.



Baez was charged with two felony counts of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, and one felony count of Conspiracy of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon.



Morales was charged with one felony count of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon, and two felony counts of Conspiracy of Robbery With A Dangerous Weapon.



Both suspects appeared before a magistrate at the Pitt County Detention Center, and were then booked into the jail on a $4 million bond each.



The FBI said, as of Monday morning, they are charged in the following armed bank robberies:

Orrstown Bank, 1 Giant Lane, Carlisle, Pennsylvania, on July 20, 2019;

M&T Bank, 19511 Camelot Drive, Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on July 23, 2019;

Southern Bank, 236 West 3rd Street in Ayden, North Carolina, on July 24, 2019;

BB&T, 8 Raleigh Street in Hamlet, North Carolina, on July 26, 2019.

The FBI says investigators from the FBI, Greenville Police Department, the Ayden Police Department, Hamlet Police Department, Carlisle Police Department, and the Delaware State Police assisted in identifying and locating the suspects in these robberies.

Baez is also currently charged by the Carlisle Police Department.



Both suspects are likely facing additional charges from other state agencies and perhaps federal charges in connection to the cases. The investigation is ongoing.