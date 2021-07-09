Two suspects wanted in theft of vehicle parts in Washington County

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects in the theft of multiple catalytic converters and DEF systems from diesel motors early Wednesday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to Sadlers Landscaping on NC Highway 32 South on Wednesday morning. Investigators said between midnight and 4 a.m., the items were taken off an 18-wheeler, 2 Ford F450 trucks and a Ford DRW Super Duty truck. Officials are looking for two white males, a Black male and a Hispanic male.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced two people were arrested and charged. One was a juvenile. Two other people are currently wanted:

• Skyy Bluu Lynn, white/male, DOB-06/02/2001, Last known address-Lynn Lane Plymouth

•Nah’Shon Jordan, black/male, DOB-04/04/2002, Last known address-West Ave Plymouth

Both men have felony warrants on them for their arrest. If you see or know where they are, call 911 or (252) 793-2422.