Two suspects wanted in Vanceboro Family Dollar robbery

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspects in the robbery of the Family Dollar in Vanceboro on Sunday.

Officials responded to the business at 8155 Main Street at 6 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery. The suspects were described as two Black men wearing brown toboggans, brown coats, gray pants and white shoes.

Investigators said the two left with an undisclosed amount of money. No further information on what they were driving or which direction they headed was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Craven County Sheriff’s Office at 252-636-6620, Craven County Communications at 252-633-2357 or the Vanceboro Police Department at 252-244-0440. If you want to remain anonymous you can contact Craven County Crime Stoppers at 252-633-5141.