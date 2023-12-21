KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Two teens have been arrested and charged in a robbery police said happened on Wednesday.

Police responded to a home on the 600 block of Terminal Street in Kinston at around 6 p.m. Officers met with the victim, who said two males entered his home and robbed him at gunpoint.

Police were able to identify the suspects as they fled to a home on the 1900 block of West Washington Avenue. One 17-year-old was captured without incident. Members of the Kinston Police Department SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team then went to the suspect’s home, where a second 17-year-old was captured without incident.

A search of the home resulted in two guns found that were used in the crime, police said. Both suspects were arrested and referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice for prosecution.

Police later learned one of the suspects provided false information and was actually Zacchaeus Hussey, 19, of Hookerton. He was charged with the following:

Robbery w/ a Dangerous Weapon

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery

Felony Obstruction of Justice

Hussy was also served five outstanding warrants for Failing to Appear. He was placed in the Lenoir County Jail and received a secured bond. The juvenile was charged with Robbery w/ a Dangerous Weapon, Felony Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Possession of a Handgun by a Minor.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at 252-939-4020 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.