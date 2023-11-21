GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested and later posted bond after they were charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

On October 23, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about a report of child abuse/neglect from the Pitt County Department of Social Services. On Monday, Courtney P. Adams, 35, and Gilmer M. Carrow, 41, both of Grimesland had warrants issued for their arrest on a charge of misdemeanor child abuse.

Adams and Carrow turned themselves into the magistrate’s office, where they were arrested and booked on a $10,000 secured bond each. Both were later released after posting bond.