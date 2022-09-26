PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — Two women from Havelock have been arrested and charged in a breaking and entering of a home and larceny that was reported.

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department received the call of the break-in on Saturday and were quickly able to identify the suspects and recover the majority of the property, officials said.

Linda Matthews, 59, and Tina Nelson, 53, both of Havelock were arrested and charged with felony breaking and/or entering. felony larceny after breaking and/or entering, larceny and possession of stolen property. There were taken to the Carteret County Jail.