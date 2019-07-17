Tyrrell County inmate charged after receiving drugs during work release

An inmate in Tyrrell County faces new charges after deputies say he was caught obtaining illegal drugs while he was on work release.

Investigators say on Tuesday, they received a tip from staff at the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm about contraband that was allegedly planned to be picked up by an inmate on work release, who was working for the town of Columbia.



Sheriff’s deputies set up surveillance at the location where the contraband was supposed to be picked up.



They saw David Anthony Fantone, a prison inmate on work release, receiving the illegal drugs. and they arrested him.



Deputies found the following items on Fantone when he was arrested: 28 grams of cocaine, 6.5 grams of Marijuana, 14 dosage units of Suboxone, 22.5 ounces of tobacco, and 74 tobacco cigarettes.

Tyrrell Co. NC Sheriff’s Office

Fantone was charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, Possession with intent to manufacture and deliver Marijuana, possession with the intent to sell deliver Suboxone, Possession with intent to sell deliver tobacco.



He was placed back in the Tyrrell Prison Work Farm on a bond of $50.000.