COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is now facing drug-related charges.

Deputies were dispatched to the Goat Neck Road area in reference to an incident of careless and reckless driving regarding a black Volkswagen. The vehicle had left before deputies arrived and was spotted it going down Old US Highway 64. Deputies and Highway Patrol were able to stop the driver.

Deputies went back to an area on US Highway 64 and recovered items thrown from the vehicle. The vehicle involved drove past the area again and a traffic stop was conducted. The following items were seized:

13.5 grams of Cocaine

27.7 grams of Marijuana

$3,221

Derrick Allen of Roper was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Marijuana. He received a $10,000 unsecured bond.