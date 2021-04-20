Tyrrell County man facing sex-related crimes against minor

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WNCT) — A Tyrrell County man was being held under a $635,000 secured bond and is facing several sex-related charges relating to a minor.

Chaunse Delong of Gum Neck was arrested on Monday by deputies with the Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office. He’s charged with multiple offenses including indecent liberties with a minor, statutory rape of a child less than 13 and other charges related to the crime.

Officials said at the time of his arrest, Delong was out on a $20,000 bond after he was arrested by the Manteo Police Department for sex crimes against a juvenile that took place in their jurisdiction.