U.S. Marshals looking for suspect in October deadly shooting in Havelock

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Marshals are offering up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Havelock Police Department on an assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury charge following an Oct. 9 shooting incident that left one person dead and another injured at a Havelock, bar.

Arthur Jackson Jr., 20, has connections to Havelock, as well as Camden, N.J., and Virginia, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas, according to investigators with the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, who adopted the case in October 2021.

Jackson is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5-foot-7 and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Jackson’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.

The USMS leads eight regional fugitive task forces — interagency teams of criminal investigators dedicated to the location and apprehension of local, state, and federal fugitives.

