U.S. Marshals offering reward for suspect in Kinston child exploitation case

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of indecent liberties with a child following a June 1, 2017, incident.

Jeremy Staten, 24, has connections to Kinston, Nashville, Tenn.; and Mexico, and could be living with family or close friends in those areas, according to investigators with the U.S. Marshals-led Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, who adopted the case in April 2018.

Staten is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Staten is fluent in Spanish and could possibly be living in Mexico.



Anyone with information on Staten’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) at 1-877-WANTED2 or use the USMS Tips App. Your information will be taken in strict confidence. Your anonymity is guaranteed.



The USMS leads eight regional fugitive task forces — interagency teams of criminal investigators dedicated to the location and apprehension of local, state, and federal fugitives.

Additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service can be found at http://www.usmarshals.gov.