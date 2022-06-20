KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — UNC Lenoir Health Care officials said as many as 4,700 patients had their information compromised in an incident that happened recently.

In a press release from UNC Lenoir Health Care, patients were informed of the breach of “patient identifiable information through one of its third-party vendors.” Officials said “an unknown party has obtained patient-related information including names, social security numbers, medical codes, street addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, and genders of over 4,700 patients.”

Hospital officials said they began contacting those impacted on June 16. The FBI was also investigating. Anyone who needs help with this are asked to call toll free at (833) 407-6257 Monday-Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to speak with a UNC Lenoir privacy representative, officials said.

“These patients are being advised to closely review their financial information and any billing statements they receive from health care providers,” the statement reads.

Patients were encouraged to contact their healthcare provider if charges were administered that they did not approve. UNC Lenoir Health Care also said all impacted patients would be offered two free years of credit monitoring and protection.

“We deeply regret that this incident has occurred and any concerns or inconvenience that it has caused our patients,” hospital officials said in a statement. “UNC Lenoir Health Care is committed to protecting the confidentiality of our patients’ information and invests significant resources and efforts to do so.

“Unfortunately, identity theft has become an all too common occurrence in today’s world and difficult to prevent.”