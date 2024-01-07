ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — The uncle of three children who were playing with a gun in a Rocky Mount home when one was accidentally shot has been arrested and is facing charges.

Rocky Mount police responded to the 600 block of Dexter Street on Wednesday at 11:50 a.m. They found a 10-year-old who had been shot and was suffering from a non-life-threatening wound to his left thigh. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials said the three children found an unsecured gun in the home and were playing with it. “The gun was accidentally fired by one of the juveniles and the bullet struck the 10-year-old victim,” Police said in a media release on Saturday. Police seized the gun, which they said was stolen during an incident in Rocky Mount in 2021.

As a result, James Mercer Jr. was arrested Saturday and was held without bond on the new charges. He was transported to the Nash County Jail. He had been arrested on Wednesday on an unrelated charge for a warrant for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance out of Wilson County. He received a $1,500 unsecured bond by a local magistrate and was released before being arrested again.