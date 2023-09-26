ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Three days after a 7-year-old boy brought a gun to Winstead Avenue Elementary, police have determined how he obtained the firearm in the first place.

The effort to trace how the .40 caliber gun was brought to school, Rocky Mount police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue.

The home belongs to the 7-year-old’s uncle, Anivel Puddy, 30. Investigators found that the .40 caliber brought to school on Friday belonged to Puddy.

Example photo of a .40-caliber handgun. (Courtesy Associated Press)

During the search, four firearms were seized, including a gun that was reported stolen out of Littleton.

Puddy has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and improper storage of firearms to protect minors. He posted his bond, amounting to $50,000, at the magistrate’s office, according to Rocky Mount police.