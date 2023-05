BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Members of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested a Washington man on drug charges on May 2.

Uriah Chavez Keyes, 32, was arrested when investigators from the drug unit conducted a controlled purchase of cocaine from Keyes. His charges were Possession with intent to Sell and Deliver Cocaine and of Possession of cocaine.

Keyes was taken to Beaufort County Detention Center and placed under a $35,000 secured bond, which he paid for his release.