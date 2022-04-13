TARBORO, N.C (WNCT) — Tarboro police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday.

The Tarboro Communications Center received a shots-fired call Wednesday at 5:30 a.m at the 200 block of Ellis Road in Tarboro. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman who was pronounced dead.

Nexstar’s WNCN reports a preliminary investigation revealed the woman was inside her home when shots were fired from the street into her residence. At least one of the bullets struck the woman, killing her.

Police continue to investigate and did not release the victim’s identity or say if there was a suspect. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Edgecombe Sheriff’s Office at (252) 641-7944 or Lt. Tinder at (252) 641-7934.