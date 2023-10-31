MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The FBI said it is working to determine the identity of remains found in the North Carolina mountain region over the weekend.

The remains were found in a remote wooded area in Pisgah National Forest off Stackhouse Road in Marshall, North Carolina.

The remains are being sent to an FBI lab in Virginia to work on a positive identification.

U.S. Forest Service, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, SBI, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Walnut Fire Dept. were among the departments involved in the case.