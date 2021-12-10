‘Unrepentant rapist’ sentenced to 25-35 years for rape of 11-year-old, Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office says

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found guilty of multiple charges relating to the 2017 rape of a child.

A jury in Rockingham County Superior Court found Richard Franklin Collins, 51, guilty of one count each of statutory rape of a child by an adult, indecent liberties with a child and a sexual act by a substitute parent/guardian.

In April of 2018, Greensboro Police Department was told about a rape that occurred in May of 2017. Due to the rape happening in Rockingham County, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation and gathered evidence that led to the arrest of Richard Collins for raping an 11-year-old child in Brown Summit.

When the victim told Collins that she had forgiven him when he was found guilty, Judge Ed Wilson told her: “Well, I want to tell you something. There’s an essential quality above all others for anybody to go through life with, and that’s courage. You’ve got it. You hold your head high, okay? You’re not going to see him for a long time.”

“Richard Collins is an unrepentant rapist and child molester who betrayed the trust of his victim and committed unspeakably heinous atrocities against her,” District Attorney Jason Ramey said. “The victim of this crime demonstrated incredible bravery throughout this whole ordeal, and I pray that this verdict brings her some peace and healing. I would also like to thank the jury for their service, and the Guilford County Department of Social Services, Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center, and Brenner Children’s Hospital for their help in this case,” he continued.

Judge Wilson sentenced Collins to a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 35 years in prison.