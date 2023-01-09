HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Tragedy unfolded in a secluded neighborhood over the weekend, leaving five people dead.

High Point police say that three children and two adults were killed in what they believe was a murder-suicide on Saturday morning at a home on Mossy Meadow Drive in High Point.

According to records, High Point police received calls to the home as far back as 2014. They also received calls in 2016, then in 2019 and as recently as January of 2022. Police have not offered details on those calls.

“I was in complete shock because I’m like “what in my neighborhood you know it’s really quite like you don’t really think that would happen, and to hear that happening in my neighborhood is really crazy.”

A neighbor said that they woke up Saturday morning to two people banging on their doors and ringing their doorbells, asking for help, saying that someone was trying to kill them.

“The man said that it was his father. He woke up, and there was a gun to his head. Somehow he pulled the magazine out of the gun, and they escaped.”

When officers arrived at the home, they found three children and two adults dead from gunshot wounds, and Captain Matt Truitt with the High Point Police Department said they’re working around the clock to piece together all of the information.

“I have been in law enforcement a little over 18 years now, and I’ve never seen anything of this magnitude in the City of High Point,” Captain Truitt said.

Family mass killings are not uncommon across the United States. A database from the Associated Press and Northeastern University indicates that around every three and a half weeks for the last two decades, there’s been a family mass killing.

Last May, Davie County was rocked by a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of an infant, a toddler and their mother. Just last week, five children were killed in a murder-suicide in Utah after a man’s wife tried to divorce him.

Experts with Northeastern University say family mass killings make up 45% of 415 mass shootings since 2006.

There will be a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday.