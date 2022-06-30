VANCEBORO, N.C (WNCT) — Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a Craven County man on kidnapping charges.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Taskforce arrested Deaurvion Malik Roundtree, 20, in Vanceboro without incident Thursday morning. Roundtree was wanted for two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping and felony fleeing to elude arrest related to a car chase that occurred earlier in June.

Roundtree was being held in the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Confinement Facility pending his first court appearance.