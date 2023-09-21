COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate convicted murderer was found dead at the Broad River Correctional Institution.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Trey Chavez Brown was found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning.

WSPA previously reported Brown was charged in the shooting death of James Keith Kennedy in 2006.

Official said Brown went to Kennedy’s home in Abbeville to find his estranged wife. That’s where Brown shot him several times.

Brown entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.

Brown’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The case is being investigated by the SCDC Inspector General’s office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Richland County Coroner.