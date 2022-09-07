OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man, who is currently serving five years in prison on a drug charge, has been charged with murder and kidnapping in connection to a 2019 death investigation in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, new evidence involving the death of Kevin Kyle Craig, 32, was recovered, which reopened the case.

Deputies said Craig was found dead inside of a house located on Craigsville Drive near West Union on May 26, 2019.

Based on the evidence, deputies obtained arrest warrants to charge Kevin Wayne Maler, 56, with murder and kidnapping.

Arrest warrants accused Maler of injecting or providing Craig with an unknown substance, which caused his death. Maler is also accused of confining Craig to a room in the house.

He is currently being held in a South Carolina corrections facility.