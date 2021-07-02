Validated gang member arrested for shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police have arrested and charged a validated gang member who has had run-ins with officers before with a shooting that happened on June 18.

Officials said Abyjah Moses, 21, of 3003 Caldwell Court, Apt. 5 in Greenville, was arrested and taken into custody on Thursday by members of GPD’s Emergency Response Team and Violent Criminal Apprehension Team. He was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond.

He was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a weapon within city limits in connection to a shooting that happened at the Citgo on the corner of West 5th Street and North Memorial Drive. Officials said around noon on June 18, Moses was seen running through traffic and shooting into the parking lot of the Citgo. At least two rounds struck the building. Nobody was injured.

The incident happened two months after he was released on bond for charges stemming from another Greenvlle shooting.

In addition, GPD officials say Moses is also facing 55 pending charges in Pitt, Guilford and Nash County to include multiple counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, discharging a firearm and kidnapping.