NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro business owner is facing felony drug charges.

Clayton Wright Sr., the owner of C & D Canvas, has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed in Craven County under a $1 million bond.

According to a press release, Craven County Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop on Monday on U.S. Hwy. 17 near Wildlife Road. They searched the vehicle and found cocaine, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

After investigating the incident, officials searched C & D Canvas, located at 210 N.C. Hwy. 43 in Vanceboro.

“During the search of the business, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and evidence of cocaine being manufactured in the kitchen of the business was located,” the release says.